Kim Kardashian Reveals When She Knew Her Marriage to Kris Humphries Wouldn't Work

Kim Kardashian is opening up about her short marriage to ex Kris Humphries.

The 36-year-old reality star revealed exactly when she knew the marriage wasn’t going to work out during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

“I just thought, ‘Holy s**t, I’m 30 years old, I better get this together. I better get married. I think a lot of girls do go through that where they freak out thinking they’re getting old and have to figure it out, all their friends are having kids. It was more of that situation,” she said.

Kim added, “But I knew on the honeymoon it wasn’t going to work out”

Check out all she had to say in the video below…