Mon, 29 May 2017 at 8:01 pm

Kirsten Dunst & Jesse Plemons Couple Up at Gucci Show

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons pose together in the front row while attending the Gucci Cruise 2018 fashion show on Monday (May 29) at Palazzo Pitti in Florence, Italy.

Now that they’re engaged, the former Fargo co-stars are being much more open about their relationship and have attended several public events together this year.

Jesse joined Kirsten at the Cannes Film Festival last week for the premiere of her new movie The Beguiled and they’ve been traveling around Europe as well.
Credit: Venturelli; Photos: Getty
