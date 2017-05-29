Top Stories
'The Bachelorette' Contestant's Girlfriend Shows Up, Rachel Sends Him Home (Spoilers)

'The Bachelorette' Contestant's Girlfriend Shows Up, Rachel Sends Him Home (Spoilers)

Daniel Craig Looks So Different in His New Movie!

Daniel Craig Looks So Different in His New Movie!

Mon, 29 May 2017 at 10:15 pm

Lea Michele & Charlie Puth Grab Dinner at Craig's

Lea Michele & Charlie Puth Grab Dinner at Craig's

Lea Michele follows Charlie Puth out of Craig’s restaurant after having dinner together on Sunday night (May 28) in West Hollywood, Calif.

It’s not yet clear if the 30-year-old actress and the 25-year-old singer were on a date or just having a friendly dinner.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lea Michele

Lea took to her Instagram Stories the next day to show off photos and videos from her visit to the Museum of Ice Cream. The museum has been a popular attraction in Los Angeles this past month, but tickets are sold out for the full engagement.
Just Jared on Facebook
lea michele charlie puth dinner 01
lea michele charlie puth dinner 02
lea michele charlie puth dinner 03
lea michele charlie puth dinner 04
lea michele charlie puth dinner 05
lea michele charlie puth dinner 06
lea michele charlie puth dinner 07
lea michele charlie puth dinner 08

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Charlie Puth, Lea Michele

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Find out why Tyler Hoechlin is suing his former landlord - TMZ
  • Ariana Grande's mom speaks out after Manchester attack - Just Jared Jr
  • 14 bombshells that Kim Kardashian revealed on WWHL - Wetpaint
  • Thousands pay tribute to JFK on his 100th birthday - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Here's how Robert Pattinson almost got fired from Twilight - Gossip Cop
  • Koos

    why not cooking your own meal?

  • Mirandagenglish


    Google is paying 97$ per hour! Work for few hours and have longer with friends & family! !mj223d:
    On tuesday I got a great new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $8752 this last four weeks.. Its the most-financialy rewarding I’ve had.. It sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
    !mj223d:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://GoogleFinancialJobsCash223ShopBlogGetPay$97Hour… ★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★:::::!mj223d..,.