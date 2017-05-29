Top Stories
Mon, 29 May 2017 at 2:07 pm

Niall Horan Performs Three Solo Songs on 'Today Show' (Video)

Niall Horan Performs Three Solo Songs on 'Today Show' (Video)

Niall Horan hits the stage to perform his solo music on The Today Show‘s concert series on Monday (May 29) in New York City.

The 23-year-old former One Direction singer sang three songs for the crowd – “This Town,” “Slow Hands,” and “On the Loose.”

“Great time on @TODAYshow .Thank you for having me and seriously thank you for coming out in your thousands, I really felt the love out there,” Niall tweeted to his fans after finishing the set.

Early that morning he tweeted, “Wow hahaha! The lines around all the blocks nearby, insane! Thank you all. I understand you all must be freezing and soaked through.”

Click inside to watch two more videos…

