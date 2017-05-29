Prince William Gets Candid About Princess Diana: 'I Would Love Her to See the Children Grow Up'

Prince William is opening up about his mother Princess Diana and mental health in the July issue of British GQ.

Here’s what the 34-year-old Duke of Cambridge had to share with the mag:

On the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death: “I am in a better place about it than I have been for a long time, where I can talk about her more openly, talk about her more honestly, and I can remember her better, and publicly talk about her better. It has taken me almost twenty years to get to that stage. I still find it difficult now because at the time it was so raw.”

On not having his mother around: “I would like to have had her advice. I would love her to have met Catherine and to have seen the children grow up. It makes me sad that she won’t, that they will never know her.”

On the importance of family: “I could not do my job without the stability of the family. Stability at home is so important to me. I want to bring up my children in a happy, stable, secure world and that is so important to both of us as parents. I want George to grow up in a real, living environment, I don’t want him growing up behind palace walls, he has to be out there. The media make it harder but I will fight for them to have a normal life.”

You can see the full shoot in the July issue of British GQ, on sale Thursday June 1st and to download from Tuesday May 30th.