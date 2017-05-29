Top Stories
Emmy Rossum Shares Photos from Wedding to Sam Esmail!

Emmy Rossum Shares Photos from Wedding to Sam Esmail!

Tim McGraw Accidentally Knocks Over Female Fan at Concert (Video)

Tim McGraw Accidentally Knocks Over Female Fan at Concert (Video)

Mon, 29 May 2017 at 10:00 am

Rafferty Law Takes On DJ Duties at Sexy Fish Restaurant

Rafferty Law Takes On DJ Duties at Sexy Fish Restaurant

Rafferty Law is showing off his DJ skills!

The 20-year-old model joined some friends at Sexy Fish restaurant on Saturday (May 27) for some dinner and drinks, and he took over the DJ booth.

Rafferty was last seen walking the runway back in January in the Dolce&Gabbana fashion show during Milan Fashion Week.

He also recently modeled the latest boat shoe collection for footwear brand Timberland! The new boat shoes feature SensorFlex technology, which is a three-layer outsole that delivers constant support, active cushioning and dynamic flex. Check out his campaign photos here, which were shot by photographer Vicky Grout.
Just Jared on Facebook
rafferty law takes on dj duties at sexy fish restaurant 01
rafferty law takes on dj duties at sexy fish restaurant 02
rafferty law takes on dj duties at sexy fish restaurant 03
rafferty law takes on dj duties at sexy fish restaurant 04
rafferty law takes on dj duties at sexy fish restaurant 05
rafferty law takes on dj duties at sexy fish restaurant 06
rafferty law takes on dj duties at sexy fish restaurant 07
rafferty law takes on dj duties at sexy fish restaurant 08
rafferty law takes on dj duties at sexy fish restaurant 09
rafferty law takes on dj duties at sexy fish restaurant 10

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Rafferty Law

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ariana Grande's mom's house in Florida is being heavily guarded by security - TMZ
  • Fifth Harmony is using Snapchat to tease lyrics for their upcoming song - Just Jared Jr
  • Chris Brown shares sweet birthday messages for daughter Royalty - Wetpaint
  • Jay Z's Tidal music streaming company loses third CEO in two years - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are still together - Gossip Cop
  • bbm

    nothing like his dad