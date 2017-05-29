Rafferty Law Takes On DJ Duties at Sexy Fish Restaurant

Rafferty Law is showing off his DJ skills!

The 20-year-old model joined some friends at Sexy Fish restaurant on Saturday (May 27) for some dinner and drinks, and he took over the DJ booth.

Rafferty was last seen walking the runway back in January in the Dolce&Gabbana fashion show during Milan Fashion Week.

He also recently modeled the latest boat shoe collection for footwear brand Timberland! The new boat shoes feature SensorFlex technology, which is a three-layer outsole that delivers constant support, active cushioning and dynamic flex. Check out his campaign photos here, which were shot by photographer Vicky Grout.