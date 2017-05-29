Top Stories
Emmy Rossum Shares Photos from Wedding to Sam Esmail!

Emmy Rossum Shares Photos from Wedding to Sam Esmail!

Tim McGraw Accidentally Knocks Over Female Fan at Concert (Video)

Tim McGraw Accidentally Knocks Over Female Fan at Concert (Video)

Mon, 29 May 2017 at 4:25 pm

Rihanna Is In A Scary Stalker Situation!

Rihanna Is In A Scary Stalker Situation!
  • Rihanna‘s obsessed fan is out of jail and says he’s going to continue to pursue her – TMZ
  • Kim Kardashian revealed some major bombshells on What What Happens LiveWetpaint
  • Selena Gomez is spilling about the second season of 13 Reasons WhyJust Jared Jr
  • Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix were such a cute Cannes couple – Lainey Gossip
  • Oscar Isaac says Carrie Fisher slapped him 27 times! – The Hollywood Reporter
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Newsies, Rihanna

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ariana Grande's mom's house in Florida is being heavily guarded by security - TMZ
  • Fifth Harmony is using Snapchat to tease lyrics for their upcoming song - Just Jared Jr
  • Chris Brown shares sweet birthday messages for daughter Royalty - Wetpaint
  • Jay Z's Tidal music streaming company loses third CEO in two years - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are still together - Gossip Cop