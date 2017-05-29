Mon, 29 May 2017 at 4:25 pm
Rihanna Is In A Scary Stalker Situation!
- Rihanna‘s obsessed fan is out of jail and says he’s going to continue to pursue her – TMZ
- Kim Kardashian revealed some major bombshells on What What Happens Live – Wetpaint
- Selena Gomez is spilling about the second season of 13 Reasons Why – Just Jared Jr
- Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix were such a cute Cannes couple – Lainey Gossip
- Oscar Isaac says Carrie Fisher slapped him 27 times! – The Hollywood Reporter
Just Jared on Facebook