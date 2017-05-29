Rooney Mara & Joaquin Phoenix Make a Cute Cannes Couple!

Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix made their awards ceremony debut in Cannes!

The rumored couple walked the red carpet at the closing ceremonies for the 2017 Cannes Film Festival on Sunday (May 28) and looked pretty affectionate!

After walking the carpet with the rest of the Mary Magdalene cast, the duo sat side-by-side inside the ceremony.

Rooney and Joaquin appeared to chat with each other for the duration of the event and even shared a warm embrace when it was announced Joaquin had won best actor.

They were also photographed leaving the ceremony while holding hands and heading to the same car.

Check out the cute Cannes photos of the rumored couple below…