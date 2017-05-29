Top Stories
Emmy Rossum Shares Photos from Wedding to Sam Esmail!

Emmy Rossum Shares Photos from Wedding to Sam Esmail!

Tim McGraw Accidentally Knocks Over Female Fan at Concert (Video)

Tim McGraw Accidentally Knocks Over Female Fan at Concert (Video)

Mon, 29 May 2017 at 3:48 pm

Rooney Mara & Joaquin Phoenix Make a Cute Cannes Couple!

Rooney Mara & Joaquin Phoenix Make a Cute Cannes Couple!

Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix made their awards ceremony debut in Cannes!

The rumored couple walked the red carpet at the closing ceremonies for the 2017 Cannes Film Festival on Sunday (May 28) and looked pretty affectionate!

After walking the carpet with the rest of the Mary Magdalene cast, the duo sat side-by-side inside the ceremony.

Rooney and Joaquin appeared to chat with each other for the duration of the event and even shared a warm embrace when it was announced Joaquin had won best actor.

They were also photographed leaving the ceremony while holding hands and heading to the same car.

Check out the cute Cannes photos of the rumored couple below…
Just Jared on Facebook
rooney mara joaquin phoenix cute cannes couple 01
rooney mara joaquin phoenix cute cannes couple 02
rooney mara joaquin phoenix cute cannes couple 03
rooney mara joaquin phoenix cute cannes couple 04
rooney mara joaquin phoenix cute cannes couple 05
rooney mara joaquin phoenix cute cannes couple 06
rooney mara joaquin phoenix cute cannes couple 07
rooney mara joaquin phoenix cute cannes couple 08

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ariana Grande's mom's house in Florida is being heavily guarded by security - TMZ
  • Fifth Harmony is using Snapchat to tease lyrics for their upcoming song - Just Jared Jr
  • Chris Brown shares sweet birthday messages for daughter Royalty - Wetpaint
  • Jay Z's Tidal music streaming company loses third CEO in two years - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are still together - Gossip Cop
  • Cap canuck

    oh look two who have an huge age gap but guess what no one is bitching .early 30 dating and earlier 40 year old dating .

    but oh no some one in his mid 30s should not date some one in their teens.Yawn.

  • Ulysses Joyce

    So true ,this has not gotten any attention form anybody.some just do not know the law of consent.

  • LittlePaperStars

    Half of these pictures, the ones including Scarlett aren’t even from Cannes, they’re from Rome 2013. Rooney had no project at the festival, no mention of Mary Magdalene. The only reason she was there was to be with him. Just forgoing any kind of fact checking now?

  • Casey C

    Probably because an age gap becomes less important as you age. a teen shouldn’t be with someone twice their age. a teenager, whether they know it or not, is stupid and naive and can be too easily taken advantage of or led. you’d also wonder why domeone in their 30s would want to date someone in their teens. but 30s and 40s isn’t as big a deal. one can also be illegal while the other isn’t. thats why nobody cares.

  • Ulysses Joyce

    okey I see,it is more of them being in the teens and not because of the age difference.

    Honestly I believe if you are by law an Adult(which is 18) you can date whoever you want.