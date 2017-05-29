Top Stories
'The Bachelorette' Contestant's Girlfriend Shows Up, Rachel Sends Him Home (Spoilers)

Mon, 29 May 2017 at 11:28 pm

Stephen Moyer Dresses Like a Mechanic to Run Errands

It looks like Stephen Moyer might be one to do the repairs on his car instead of sending it to a body shop!

The 47-year-old former True Blood actor was seen dressed up like a mechanic in a blue jumpsuit while stepping out to run some errands on Saturday (May 27) in Santa Barbara, Calif.

Stephen drove his Tesla to the store to pick up some groceries, including orange juice.

You will soon be seeing Stephen in the upcoming series The Gifted, which was recently picked up by Fox.
Stephen Moyer

  • Torii Wehling

    Love how down home.this guy is

  • Priscillaahaney


  • Koos

    he is a cable guy now?