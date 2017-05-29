Top Stories
Emmy Rossum Shares Photos from Wedding to Sam Esmail!

Tim McGraw Accidentally Knocks Over Female Fan at Concert (Video)

Mon, 29 May 2017 at 6:08 pm

'The Bachelorette' 2017: Top 23 Contestants Revealed

The second episode of Rachel Lindsay‘s season of The Bachelorette is set to air tonight (May 29) and she has 23 men still courting her!

On the episode tonight, Rachel is going to take the guys on two group dates and Peter is set to receive his own individual date.

WHO WENT HOME LAST WEEK? Click here to meet the eight guys eliminated on night one

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis will be making an appearance to judge the guys on an obstacle course and the other date will get a surprise from Kareem Abdul Jabbar, who will play basketball with the bachelors.

The episode description also says that one bachelor will be betraying Rachel tonight.

Click through the slideshow below to meet the top 23 contestants…
Photos: ABC
Posted to: Rachel Lindsay, The Bachelorette

