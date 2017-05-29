'The Bachelorette' Contestant's Girlfriend Shows Up, Rachel Sends Him Home (Spoilers)

Top Stories
Mon, 29 May 2017 at 9:46 pm

Something crazy happened on the second episode of The Bachelorette tonight when Rachel Lindsay was surprised by the girlfriend of one of the contestants!

During the second group date of the night, a woman approached Rachel and claimed to be the girlfriend of one of the guys.

The woman said that the contestant in question was one of the four guys introduced on The Bachelor’s After the Final Rose episode back in March. She had been dating him up until a few days before the show aired, when she was surprised to see him appear on the program. She said he abruptly cut off contact with her when he was cast on The Bachelorette.

Rachel ultimately made the decision to send the guy home on the spot when he couldn’t come up with a good explanation of the situation.

Click inside to find out who got sent home…

So… who is the guy?

DeMario

“I don’t want somebody who is texting somebody saying, ‘Good night babe,’” Rachel said after seeing the text messages that DeMario sent to his former girlfriend. “Because I’m putting myself out here and I’ve sent people home who genuinely I felt wanted to be here, I have no idea why you’re here right now. I believe you want to be here. I just don’t believe you want to be here for me.”

“So let me tell you something, I’m not here to be played, I’m not here to be made a joke of, which is what I feel like you’re doing right now with me. So I’m really going to need you to get the f–k out,” Rachel said. “I don’t like being f–king embarrassed. I can’t even look at you right now.”

Later on in the episode, DeMario shows up at the house during the cocktail party and requests to talk to Rachel, who agrees to speak to him. But, we’ll have to wait until next week to find out what happens!
Photos: ABC
