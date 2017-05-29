Tiger Woods Releases Statement After DUI Arrest

Tiger Woods is speaking out after he was arrested for DUI on early Monday morning (May 29) in Palm Beach Country, Fla.

The 41-year-old golfer reportedly was “arrogant” to cops and refused to blow into a breathalyzer, according to TMZ.

“I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions. I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realize the mix of medications affected me so strongly,” Tiger said in his statement.

“I would like to apologize with all my heart to my family, friends, and the fans. I expect more from myself, too. I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again,” he added.

“I fully cooperated with law enforcement, and I would like to personally thank the representatives of the Jupiter Police Dept. and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office for their professionalism,” Tiger concluded.