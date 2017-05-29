Tiger Woods Arrested For DUI in Florida

Tiger Woods has been arrested for driving under the influence.

The 41-year-old professional golfer is said to have been arrested with a DUI charge early Monday morning (May 29) in Jupiter, Florida.

According to the Palm Beach County’s booking sheet, Tiger had an unlawful blood alcohol level.

Tiger was reportedly taken into custody at 3 AM and booked at the Palm Beach County Jail at 7:18 AM EST.

He was then released from custody on his own recognizance with no bond at 10:50 AM EST.

Tiger has yet to issue a statement about the incident.

Check out his mug shot below…