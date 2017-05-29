Tom Cruise, Sofia Boutella, & Annabelle Wallis Bring 'The Mummy' to Spain

Tom Cruise is sandwiched in between his leading ladies Sofia Boutella and Annabelle Wallis at the premiere of their movie The Mummy on Monday (May 29) at Callao Cinema in Madrid, Spain.

The trio of stars was joined at the event by the movie’s director Alex Kurtzman.

The cast of The Mummy won’t be heading to London as previously planned following the terrorist attack in Manchester, England. When a fan asked the film’s star Russell Crowe if he’ll be in London, he tweeted, “Out of respect for Manchester victims, London premiere was cancelled by the studio.”

FYI: Sofia is wearing a Miu Miu gown. Annabelle is wearing an Alberta Ferretti dress.

