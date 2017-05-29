Top Stories
'The Bachelorette' Contestant's Girlfriend Shows Up, Rachel Sends Him Home (Spoilers)

Mon, 29 May 2017 at 8:43 pm

Tom Cruise, Sofia Boutella, & Annabelle Wallis Bring 'The Mummy' to Spain

Tom Cruise is sandwiched in between his leading ladies Sofia Boutella and Annabelle Wallis at the premiere of their movie The Mummy on Monday (May 29) at Callao Cinema in Madrid, Spain.

The trio of stars was joined at the event by the movie’s director Alex Kurtzman.

The cast of The Mummy won’t be heading to London as previously planned following the terrorist attack in Manchester, England. When a fan asked the film’s star Russell Crowe if he’ll be in London, he tweeted, “Out of respect for Manchester victims, London premiere was cancelled by the studio.”

FYI: Sofia is wearing a Miu Miu gown. Annabelle is wearing an Alberta Ferretti dress.

30+ pictures inside of the cast of The Mummy at the premiere…

  • Fred alonso

    What a frightened Scientology freak.

  • Cool Boots

    I can’t wait to see that movie.

  • Sara

    The woman on the left looks like a man.

  • I am Evelyn Salt

    Sofia Boutella is so unattractive. No way to get around it. We know who’s the beauty and who’s the beast in her relationship with Chris Pine.

  • Penny

    That woman on the left is scary looking! Dude looks like a lady!

  • persononhere

    he’s crazy as a loon, but still has such a cute face

