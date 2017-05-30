12-Year-Old Boy Tells Emotional Story Through Dance on 'America's Got Talent' (Video)

Merrick Hanna, a 12-year-old contestant on America’s Got Talent, wowed the judges with his ability to tell a story on stage through his dance moves.

You’ll have to hold back tears while watching Merrick‘s emotional dance. If you want to know how he got into dance in the first place, he said he was inspired by his grandmother who still takes four dance classes a week at age 80.

After getting a standing ovation from the judges, Simon Cowell told Merrick that he would love to have him dance in music videos for his artists and that he will show this video to his record label immediately.

