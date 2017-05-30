Top Stories
Darren Criss Strips Down on Set, Literally Wears Nothing

Darren Criss Strips Down on Set, Literally Wears Nothing

Kathy Griffin Apologizes for Bloody Trump Photo: 'I Went Too Far' (Video)

Kathy Griffin Apologizes for Bloody Trump Photo: 'I Went Too Far' (Video)

12-Year-Old Boy Tells Emotional Story Through Dance on 'America's Got Talent' (Video)

12-Year-Old Boy Tells Emotional Story Through Dance on 'America's Got Talent' (Video)

Daniel Craig Looks So Different in His New Movie!

Daniel Craig Looks So Different in His New Movie!

Tue, 30 May 2017 at 9:39 pm

12-Year-Old Boy Tells Emotional Story Through Dance on 'America's Got Talent' (Video)

12-Year-Old Boy Tells Emotional Story Through Dance on 'America's Got Talent' (Video)

Merrick Hanna, a 12-year-old contestant on America’s Got Talent, wowed the judges with his ability to tell a story on stage through his dance moves.

You’ll have to hold back tears while watching Merrick‘s emotional dance. If you want to know how he got into dance in the first place, he said he was inspired by his grandmother who still takes four dance classes a week at age 80.

After getting a standing ovation from the judges, Simon Cowell told Merrick that he would love to have him dance in music videos for his artists and that he will show this video to his record label immediately.

Watch the video right here and share it with your friends!
Just Jared on Facebook
12 year old merrick hanna americas got talent 01
12 year old merrick hanna americas got talent 02
12 year old merrick hanna americas got talent 03
12 year old merrick hanna americas got talent 04
12 year old merrick hanna americas got talent 05

Photos: NBC
Posted to: America's Got Talent, Merrick Hanna

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Find out why Tyler Hoechlin is suing his former landlord - TMZ
  • Ariana Grande's mom speaks out after Manchester attack - Just Jared Jr
  • 14 bombshells that Kim Kardashian revealed on WWHL - Wetpaint
  • Thousands pay tribute to JFK on his 100th birthday - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Here's how Robert Pattinson almost got fired from Twilight - Gossip Cop
  • Spray on abs

    Just now watched it on AGT…he did a great job.

  • Michael Banach

    Wat was song

  • Spray on abs

    I don’t know. I have never heard it before. It was perfect for his performance.

    The performance is already posted on Just Jared if you want to see for yourself.

  • Edwin Esquibel

    Alex Benjamin (I built a friend)