Top Stories
Darren Criss Strips Down on Set, Literally Wears Nothing

Darren Criss Strips Down on Set, Literally Wears Nothing

Kathy Griffin Apologizes for Bloody Trump Photo: 'I Went Too Far' (Video)

Kathy Griffin Apologizes for Bloody Trump Photo: 'I Went Too Far' (Video)

12-Year-Old Boy Tells Emotional Story Through Dance on 'America's Got Talent' (Video)

12-Year-Old Boy Tells Emotional Story Through Dance on 'America's Got Talent' (Video)

Daniel Craig Looks So Different in His New Movie!

Daniel Craig Looks So Different in His New Movie!

Tue, 30 May 2017 at 10:22 pm

12-Year-Old Girl's Singing Ventriloquist Audition on 'America's Got Talent' Is Truly Unforgettable (Video)

12-Year-Old Girl's Singing Ventriloquist Audition on 'America's Got Talent' Is Truly Unforgettable (Video)

One of the biggest highlights of America’s Got Talent week one was when Darci Lynne Farmer debuted her singing ventriloquist act… and got the first golden buzzer of the season!

Darci is a 12-year-old who used ventriloquism to overcome her shyness and she was joined on stage by her rabbit puppet Petunia.

You’ll be shocked when you hear the voice that comes out of Darci, well Petunia’s, mouth when she sings the classic song “Summertime.”

Darci got a standing ovation from the judges and Mel B used her golden buzzer to send the budding star directly to the live shows!
Just Jared on Facebook
darci lynne farmer ventriloquist americas got talent 01
darci lynne farmer ventriloquist americas got talent 02
darci lynne farmer ventriloquist americas got talent 03
darci lynne farmer ventriloquist americas got talent 04
darci lynne farmer ventriloquist americas got talent 05

Photos: NBC
Posted to: America's Got Talent, Darci Lynne Farmer

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Find out why Tyler Hoechlin is suing his former landlord - TMZ
  • Ariana Grande's mom speaks out after Manchester attack - Just Jared Jr
  • 14 bombshells that Kim Kardashian revealed on WWHL - Wetpaint
  • Thousands pay tribute to JFK on his 100th birthday - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Here's how Robert Pattinson almost got fired from Twilight - Gossip Cop
  • http://hisblossombunny.tumblr.com/ NerdyBirdy

    she was NOT worthy of the golden buzzer :/