12-Year-Old Girl's Singing Ventriloquist Audition on 'America's Got Talent' Is Truly Unforgettable (Video)

One of the biggest highlights of America’s Got Talent week one was when Darci Lynne Farmer debuted her singing ventriloquist act… and got the first golden buzzer of the season!

Darci is a 12-year-old who used ventriloquism to overcome her shyness and she was joined on stage by her rabbit puppet Petunia.

You’ll be shocked when you hear the voice that comes out of Darci, well Petunia’s, mouth when she sings the classic song “Summertime.”

Darci got a standing ovation from the judges and Mel B used her golden buzzer to send the budding star directly to the live shows!