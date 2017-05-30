Adriana Lima Declares She's Married to Herself - See Her Ring!
Adriana Lima is sporting a new diamond ring!
The 35-year-old Victoria’s Secret angel took to Instagram to show off her new bling to declare that she is committed and “married” to herself.
“What’s up with the ring? It’s symbolic, I am committed to myself and my own happiness I am married with me. Ladies love yourself. And yes I am single,” Adriana commented the picture.
Adriana has been married before. She and Serbian basketball player Marko Jaric were married for five years before splitting in 2014.
See her selfie below!