'America's Got Talent' 2017 Judges & Host - Meet the Panelists!

Fans watching tonight’s season 12 premiere of America’s Got Talent who don’t keep up with the news might be wondering why Nick Cannon is not the host anymore!

The longtime host of the NBC series quit the show after it was reported that the network was considering firing him for a joke he made about about the channel. Tyra Banks is now hosting the show in his place.

The four judges on the panel are the same as last year – Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Mel B. This is the second season for Simon while the others have been around for years!

There will be several guests judges throughout the season, including Chris Hardwick, DJ Khaled, Laverne Cox, and Heidi‘s ex-husband Seal.

Make sure to watch America’s Got Talent at 8/7c on NBC on Tuesday nights!