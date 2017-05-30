Top Stories
'The Bachelorette' Contestant's Girlfriend Shows Up, Rachel Sends Him Home (Spoilers)

'The Bachelorette' Contestant's Girlfriend Shows Up, Rachel Sends Him Home (Spoilers)

Daniel Craig Looks So Different in His New Movie!

Daniel Craig Looks So Different in His New Movie!

Tue, 30 May 2017 at 5:20 am

'Baby Driver' Actress Eiza Gonzalez is Looking For Love

'Baby Driver' Actress Eiza Gonzalez is Looking For Love

Eiza Gonzalez is a sheer beauty on the new May/June 2017 cover of Latina magazine.

Here’s what the 27-year-old Baby Driver star had to share with the mag:

On women empowering each other: “We have an obligation as women to not pit ourselves against each other because men are going to do it for us.”

On going through heartache: “After my father died I fell into a very dark place and I couldn’t deal. I started eating excessively and gained a lot of weight and I was very sad. It was a hard experience but I came out of it. We’re human. You don’t have to be ashamed of being broken.”

On looking for love: “I’m looking for love like every other human being, and I’m in search of the right person. I’ve been meeting a lot of people and finding what I like and what I don’t like—defining myself as a person.”

For more on Eiza, visit Latina.com.
Just Jared on Facebook
eiza gonzalez latina magazine cover 01
eiza gonzalez latina magazine cover 02
eiza gonzalez latina magazine cover 03

Photos: Latina magazine
Posted to: Eiza Gonzalez, Magazine

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Find out why Tyler Hoechlin is suing his former landlord - TMZ
  • Ariana Grande's mom speaks out after Manchester attack - Just Jared Jr
  • 14 bombshells that Kim Kardashian revealed on WWHL - Wetpaint
  • Thousands pay tribute to JFK on his 100th birthday - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Here's how Robert Pattinson almost got fired from Twilight - Gossip Cop