'Baby Driver' Actress Eiza Gonzalez is Looking For Love

Eiza Gonzalez is a sheer beauty on the new May/June 2017 cover of Latina magazine.

Here’s what the 27-year-old Baby Driver star had to share with the mag:

On women empowering each other: “We have an obligation as women to not pit ourselves against each other because men are going to do it for us.”

On going through heartache: “After my father died I fell into a very dark place and I couldn’t deal. I started eating excessively and gained a lot of weight and I was very sad. It was a hard experience but I came out of it. We’re human. You don’t have to be ashamed of being broken.”

On looking for love: “I’m looking for love like every other human being, and I’m in search of the right person. I’ve been meeting a lot of people and finding what I like and what I don’t like—defining myself as a person.”

