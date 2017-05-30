Top Stories
Derek Hough &amp; Girlfriend Hayley Erbert Flaunt PDA at a Lake

Derek Hough & Girlfriend Hayley Erbert Flaunt PDA at a Lake

Ariana Grande's Manchester Benefit Concert Has a Star-Studded Lineup!

Ariana Grande's Manchester Benefit Concert Has a Star-Studded Lineup!

Daniel Craig Looks So Different in His New Movie!

Daniel Craig Looks So Different in His New Movie!

Tue, 30 May 2017 at 12:19 pm

Bearded Jared Leto Wears Colorful Clothes to Gucci Show

Bearded Jared Leto Wears Colorful Clothes to Gucci Show

If we didn’t tell you that this photo is of Jared Leto, would you have known that it is him?!

The 45-year-old actor looked unrecognizable behind his bushy beard, long hair, and sunglasses at the Gucci Cruise 2018 fashion show on Monday (May 29) in Florence, Italy. He dressed up in a Gucci Spring Summer 2017 white cotton printed shirt, navy wool shorts and a pair of white leather Ace sneakers.

Jared is one of the brand’s faces and he recently teased that he is working on a “secret project” with Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele. We can’t wait to learn more!
Just Jared on Facebook
bearded jared leto gucci show 01
bearded jared leto gucci show 02
bearded jared leto gucci show 03

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Fashion, Jared Leto

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Find out why Tyler Hoechlin is suing his former landlord - TMZ
  • Ariana Grande's mom speaks out after Manchester attack - Just Jared Jr
  • 14 bombshells that Kim Kardashian revealed on WWHL - Wetpaint
  • Thousands pay tribute to JFK on his 100th birthday - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Here's how Robert Pattinson almost got fired from Twilight - Gossip Cop
  • MFGBali

    What a dork.

  • TaraTeller

    Clown clothes for a clown.

  • Hyejeong

    I hope he looks like that because of a new movie role.

  • Anna

    Jared has no fucks to give.