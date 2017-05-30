Bearded Jared Leto Wears Colorful Clothes to Gucci Show

If we didn’t tell you that this photo is of Jared Leto, would you have known that it is him?!

The 45-year-old actor looked unrecognizable behind his bushy beard, long hair, and sunglasses at the Gucci Cruise 2018 fashion show on Monday (May 29) in Florence, Italy. He dressed up in a Gucci Spring Summer 2017 white cotton printed shirt, navy wool shorts and a pair of white leather Ace sneakers.

Jared is one of the brand’s faces and he recently teased that he is working on a “secret project” with Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele. We can’t wait to learn more!