Bette Midler Might Not Perform at Tony Awards for 'Hello, Dolly'

There’s a good chance that we won’t be seeing a performance from nominee Bette Midler at the 2017 Tony Awards next weekend.

The legendary entertainer is nominated for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical for her work in Hello, Dolly, which is nominated for ten awards. While it was expected that Bette would perform the famous title number, it seems like it’s no longer likely.

The producers of the musical reportedly want Bette and the cast to perform live from the Shubert Theatre, where the show is performed seven times a week, rather than at Radio City Music Hall, according to the New York Times.

“We don’t discuss specifics about the musical performances in advance of the telecast. The show is still in the planning stage and subject to change,” a spokeswoman for the Tony Awards told the paper.

The awards show has reportedly declined a remote performance and it’s likely that leading man David Hyde Pierce will perform a solo number instead. Bette will present an award if she does not perform.