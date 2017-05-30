Chelsea Clinton & Donald Trump Jr. Slam Kathy Griffin's Bloody Trump Head Photo

Top Stories
Tue, 30 May 2017 at 6:04 pm

Cheslea Clinton and Donald Trump Jr., the former and current first children of the United States, are speaking out to slam Kathy Griffin‘s controversial photo featuring her holding a bloody replica of President Trump‘s head.

The photo was taken by photographer Tyler Shields and Kathy explained the image on Twitter saying, “I do not condone ANY violence by my fans or others to anyone, ever! I’m merely mocking the Mocker in Chief.”

Don Jr. says that the photo is “disgusting but not surprising” while Chelsea said “this is vile and wrong.” Read their full tweets below.
  • Cool Boots

    That was sooo wrong!

  • HankHill

    He looks good like that.