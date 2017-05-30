Top Stories
Darren Criss Strips Down on Set, Literally Wears Nothing

Kathy Griffin Apologizes for Bloody Trump Photo: 'I Went Too Far' (Video)

12-Year-Old Boy Tells Emotional Story Through Dance on 'America's Got Talent' (Video)

Daniel Craig Looks So Different in His New Movie!

Cristiano Ronaldo Flashes His Abs During Soccer Practice!

Cristiano Ronaldo Flashes His Abs During Soccer Practice!

Cristiano Ronaldo is showing off his killer abs!

The 32-year-old Real Madrid soccer player flashed his six-pack during a training session on Tuesday afternoon (May 30) in Madrid, Spain.

Cristiano was recently named the Top Athlete in the World according to ESPN‘s Top 100 ranking.

Joining Cristiano in the Top 5 are LeBron James, Lionel Messi, Roger Federer, and Phil Mickelson.

Cristiano and Real Madrid is set to play Italy’s Juventus this weekend in the Champions League finals.
