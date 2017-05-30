Cristiano Ronaldo Flashes His Abs During Soccer Practice!

Cristiano Ronaldo is showing off his killer abs!

The 32-year-old Real Madrid soccer player flashed his six-pack during a training session on Tuesday afternoon (May 30) in Madrid, Spain.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano was recently named the Top Athlete in the World according to ESPN‘s Top 100 ranking.

Joining Cristiano in the Top 5 are LeBron James, Lionel Messi, Roger Federer, and Phil Mickelson.



Cristiano and Real Madrid is set to play Italy’s Juventus this weekend in the Champions League finals.