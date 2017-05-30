Top Stories
Darren Criss Strips Down on Set, Literally Wears Nothing

Kathy Griffin Apologizes for Bloody Trump Photo: 'I Went Too Far' (Video)

12-Year-Old Boy Tells Emotional Story Through Dance on 'America's Got Talent' (Video)

Daniel Craig Looks So Different in His New Movie!

Tue, 30 May 2017 at 11:23 pm

Darren Criss Strips Down on 'Versace' Set in Hot New Photo!

Darren Criss Strips Down on 'Versace' Set in Hot New Photo!

Darren Criss is baring all in his latest selfie!

The 30-year-old actor took to Twitter to share a picture of himself completely in the buff as he uses just a speedo to cover himself.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Darren Criss

“So what’s more red? My sunburn, my speedo, or YOUR FACE??? #ACSVersace,” Darren captioned the below pic.

Earlier this month, Darren was spotted filming Versace: American Crime Story in Miami where he showed his hot bod in just the speedo as he filmed a scene on the beach.

See Darren‘s pic in the gallery below!
