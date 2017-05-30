Darren Criss Strips Down on 'Versace' Set in Hot New Photo!
Darren Criss is baring all in his latest selfie!
The 30-year-old actor took to Twitter to share a picture of himself completely in the buff as he uses just a speedo to cover himself.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Darren Criss
“So what’s more red? My sunburn, my speedo, or YOUR FACE??? #ACSVersace,” Darren captioned the below pic.
Earlier this month, Darren was spotted filming Versace: American Crime Story in Miami where he showed his hot bod in just the speedo as he filmed a scene on the beach.
See Darren‘s pic in the gallery below!
So what's more red? My sunburn, my speedo, or YOUR FACE??? #ACSVersace pic.twitter.com/DT9z10OJ3n
— Darren Criss (@DarrenCriss) May 31, 2017