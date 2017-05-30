Derek Hough & Girlfriend Hayley Erbert Flaunt PDA at a Lake

Derek Hough and his girlfriend Hayley Erbert are still going strong and they had a lot of fun together on Memorial Day!

The 32-year-old World of Dance judge flaunted a lot of PDA with Hayley in videos and photos posted to their Instagram Stories on Monday (May 29).

Derek and Hayley were joined for the day off by his sister Julianne Hough and other family members.

The Houghs, who have been touring the country with their Move show, said that this was their first day off in months!

