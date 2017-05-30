Top Stories
'The Bachelorette' Contestant's Girlfriend Shows Up, Rachel Sends Him Home (Spoilers)

'The Bachelorette' Contestant's Girlfriend Shows Up, Rachel Sends Him Home (Spoilers)

Daniel Craig Looks So Different in His New Movie!

Daniel Craig Looks So Different in His New Movie!

Tue, 30 May 2017 at 8:25 am

George & Amal Clooney's Twins Are Arriving Soon!

George & Amal Clooney's Twins Are Arriving Soon!

It looks like George Clooney could become a father day any day now!

The 56-year-old actor, who is expecting twins with his wife Amal, was supposed to appear at the Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity ceremony on Sunday (May 28) in Yerevan, Armenia, but he skipped the event due to wife’s approaching due date.

“I really would have been [in Yerevan] but if I came there and my wife had twins while I was there, I could never come home,” George told the crowd in a video message played at the event (via People).

George is a member of the Aurora Prize Selection Committee.

Just Jared on Facebook
george amal clooney twins are arriving soon 01
george amal clooney twins are arriving soon 02
george amal clooney twins are arriving soon 03
george amal clooney twins are arriving soon 04
george amal clooney twins are arriving soon 05

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Amal Alamuddin Clooney, George Clooney

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Find out why Tyler Hoechlin is suing his former landlord - TMZ
  • Ariana Grande's mom speaks out after Manchester attack - Just Jared Jr
  • 14 bombshells that Kim Kardashian revealed on WWHL - Wetpaint
  • Thousands pay tribute to JFK on his 100th birthday - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Here's how Robert Pattinson almost got fired from Twilight - Gossip Cop