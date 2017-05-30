George & Amal Clooney's Twins Are Arriving Soon!

It looks like George Clooney could become a father day any day now!

The 56-year-old actor, who is expecting twins with his wife Amal, was supposed to appear at the Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity ceremony on Sunday (May 28) in Yerevan, Armenia, but he skipped the event due to wife’s approaching due date.

“I really would have been [in Yerevan] but if I came there and my wife had twins while I was there, I could never come home,” George told the crowd in a video message played at the event (via People).

George is a member of the Aurora Prize Selection Committee.