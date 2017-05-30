Top Stories
'The Bachelorette' Contestant's Girlfriend Shows Up, Rachel Sends Him Home (Spoilers)

'The Bachelorette' Contestant's Girlfriend Shows Up, Rachel Sends Him Home (Spoilers)

Daniel Craig Looks So Different in His New Movie!

Daniel Craig Looks So Different in His New Movie!

Tue, 30 May 2017 at 1:00 am

Jennifer Garner Carries a 'Harry Potter' Book to Church

Jennifer Garner Carries a 'Harry Potter' Book to Church

Diehard Harry Potter fans will know that Jennifer Garner is carrying a copy of “Goblet of Fire” in her hand just by the color and size of the book!

The 45-year-old actress was spotted holding the book while heading into church for her weekly service on Sunday morning (May 28) in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Garner

It looks like one of Jennifer‘s kids might be a fan of the J.K. Rowling book series!

After church, Jennifer was seen heading to a friend’s house.
Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer garner carries a harry potter book to church 01
jennifer garner carries a harry potter book to church 02
jennifer garner carries a harry potter book to church 03
jennifer garner carries a harry potter book to church 04
jennifer garner carries a harry potter book to church 05

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Jennifer Garner

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Find out why Tyler Hoechlin is suing his former landlord - TMZ
  • Ariana Grande's mom speaks out after Manchester attack - Just Jared Jr
  • 14 bombshells that Kim Kardashian revealed on WWHL - Wetpaint
  • Thousands pay tribute to JFK on his 100th birthday - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Here's how Robert Pattinson almost got fired from Twilight - Gossip Cop
  • Koos

    movies are everywhere……………

  • Maria Jackson

    gossips are so interesting http://www.primetimeinfo.org/ visit on this site

  • Mirandagenglish


    Google is paying 97$ per hour! Work for few hours and have longer with friends & family! !mj223d:
    On tuesday I got a great new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $8752 this last four weeks.. Its the most-financialy rewarding I’ve had.. It sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
    !mj223d:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://GoogleFinancialJobsCash223ShopBlogGetPay$97Hour… ★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★:::::!mj223d..,….