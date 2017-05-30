Kathy Griffin Apologizes for Bloody Trump Photo: 'I Went Too Far'

Top Stories
Tue, 30 May 2017 at 8:43 pm

Kathy Griffin is speaking out to apologize for the photo of her holding a bloody replica of President Donald Trump‘s head, making it look as if he was decapitated.

The photo was taken by photographer Tyler Shields and she initially defended the photo as mocking Trump, but she received a lot of backlash for the stunt. Chelsea Clinton and Donald Trump Jr. were among those who condemned the photo.

“I sincerely apologize. I’m just now seeing the reaction of these images,” Kathy said in a video released on her Twitter account. “I’m a comic, I cross the line. I move the line, then I cross it. I went way too far. The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people. It wasn’t funny. I get it. I’ve made a lot of mistakes in my career; I will continue. I ask your forgiveness. [I’m] taking down the image. [I’m] going to ask the photographer to take down the image and I beg for your forgiveness. I went too far. I made a mistake and I was wrong.”
  • Douglas from Brazil

    LOL girl. You too late. Damage is done. Bye, Felicia.

  • Raquelle Worthington

    I’m sorry, but did a celebrity actually make a mistake, acknowledge that they were wrong, apologize, and not blame their medication or”exhaustion”??!!!😳👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾. Kathy, you got my respect back. Keep clowning 🤡🤡🤡!