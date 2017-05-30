Top Stories
Tue, 30 May 2017 at 3:22 pm

Kathy Griffin Beheads Donald Trump in Graphic Photo Shoot

Kathy Griffin holds up a bloody Donald Trump mask in a graphic new photo shoot from photographer Tyler Shields.

The comedian joked on the set of the photo shoot that she and Tyler would have to move to Mexico because they’d probably be thrown in prison when the photos got released.

“I love Kathy. I hope they let me visit her at Guantanamo,” Tyler jokingly said in a statement to JustJared.com.

“This is fake blood, just so you know,” Kathy said in a behind-the-scenes video on TMZ. “I won’t give away what we’re doing, but Tyler and I are not afraid to do images that make noise. Also, he often lights me to the point where I look about 15. First I’m an artist, but really it’s good lighting.”

The full image is graphic and bloody, so click into the gallery to see the photo.

Click inside to watch two videos from the photo shoot…

  • Mercyneal

    Crazy and inappropriate. Imagine if she had done this to Obama’s head. I know people have reported this to the Secret Service

  • dash7

    Is it fun?
    My former co-worker is a victim of IS. Very very unpleasant.

  • TaraTeller

    She is repulsive. If anyone had done this with Obama’s head, they’d be in jail.

  • Curt Noydb

    The severed head still looks more attractive than Kathy Griffin’s botoxed face. She is desperate for a career but has always been a second-rate act.

  • trt96

    Griffin the ultimate D List celebrity is stoking the flames of politics to try to stay in the news. She considers this vulgar photo to be “making noise”? I would think that normal people would be put off by photos such as this and labeling it as “art” is a farce. This anti-President Trump hysteria is just unbelievable.

  • Arx

    I hate Trump but this is awful.

  • tom

    we would forgive her if she was funny but she will never be.

  • Cool Boots

    Epic fail.

  • Lo’s Mom

    Uh oh Kathy, brace yourself, all the snowflake are coming after you. I guess everybody forgot that Donald Trump said he could shoot people down in fifth ave and his supporters will still love him……..