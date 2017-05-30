Kathy Griffin Beheads Donald Trump in Graphic Photo Shoot

Kathy Griffin holds up a bloody Donald Trump mask in a graphic new photo shoot from photographer Tyler Shields.

The comedian joked on the set of the photo shoot that she and Tyler would have to move to Mexico because they’d probably be thrown in prison when the photos got released.

“I love Kathy. I hope they let me visit her at Guantanamo,” Tyler jokingly said in a statement to JustJared.com.

“This is fake blood, just so you know,” Kathy said in a behind-the-scenes video on TMZ. “I won’t give away what we’re doing, but Tyler and I are not afraid to do images that make noise. Also, he often lights me to the point where I look about 15. First I’m an artist, but really it’s good lighting.”

The full image is graphic and bloody, so click into the gallery to see the photo.

Click inside to watch two videos from the photo shoot…