Top Stories
Darren Criss Strips Down on Set, Literally Wears Nothing

Darren Criss Strips Down on Set, Literally Wears Nothing

Kathy Griffin Apologizes for Bloody Trump Photo: 'I Went Too Far' (Video)

Kathy Griffin Apologizes for Bloody Trump Photo: 'I Went Too Far' (Video)

12-Year-Old Boy Tells Emotional Story Through Dance on 'America's Got Talent' (Video)

12-Year-Old Boy Tells Emotional Story Through Dance on 'America's Got Talent' (Video)

Daniel Craig Looks So Different in His New Movie!

Daniel Craig Looks So Different in His New Movie!

Tue, 30 May 2017 at 9:46 pm

Kathy Griffin's Friend Anderson Cooper Is 'Appalled' by Her Trump Photo Shoot

Kathy Griffin's Friend Anderson Cooper Is 'Appalled' by Her Trump Photo Shoot

Anderson Cooper is breaking his silence on close friend Kathy Griffin‘s graphic photo shoot where she beheads President Donald Trump.

The 49-year-old CNN anchor has taken to Twitter to slam the “inappropriate” shoot.

‘For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in. It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate,” Anderson tweeted.

After receiving tons of backlash, Kathy apologized for the shoot saying that she “went too far.”

Anderson and Kathy have been hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live special since 2007, and the network has yet to comment if she will return this year.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Anderson Cooper, Kathy Griffin

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Find out why Tyler Hoechlin is suing his former landlord - TMZ
  • Ariana Grande's mom speaks out after Manchester attack - Just Jared Jr
  • 14 bombshells that Kim Kardashian revealed on WWHL - Wetpaint
  • Thousands pay tribute to JFK on his 100th birthday - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Here's how Robert Pattinson almost got fired from Twilight - Gossip Cop
  • Kee FRIEND Leichtle

    Uh-oh! Not Anderson too! Come on people! It was just a joke that I think a lot of people would find amusing! It’s not like she’s planning to actually go and behead Trump! I don’t get what the the big deal is! Sure it’s gross but she’s known for her crude remarks not even Anderson has shown disgust over her previous ones! I would’ve thought only the Trump supporters would find this despicable and inappropriate.

  • Ehrling

    God dammit, he is my President and I will work with him to do good. The bad shit is for others.

  • SaraJ

    He ain’t working with you, honey

  • SaraJ

    I hate Trump and this photo shoot bothers me for one reason – it went so far, it actually makes him a sympathetic figure. Ala Jimmy Fallon interview, ala SNL going over him in such a way he turns funny and light-hearted and not evil as is. It may even turn people to HIS side (making liberals look crazy). Kathy should’ve known better.

  • j b

    I really enjoyed this photoshoot and think that only the deplorables that support Donald Trump are the ones putting pressure on people to get angry about it.