Kathy Griffin's Friend Anderson Cooper Is 'Appalled' by Her Trump Photo Shoot

Anderson Cooper is breaking his silence on close friend Kathy Griffin‘s graphic photo shoot where she beheads President Donald Trump.

The 49-year-old CNN anchor has taken to Twitter to slam the “inappropriate” shoot.

‘For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in. It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate,” Anderson tweeted.

After receiving tons of backlash, Kathy apologized for the shoot saying that she “went too far.”

Anderson and Kathy have been hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live special since 2007, and the network has yet to comment if she will return this year.