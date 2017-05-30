Kendall Jenner Looks Super Chic for Dinner with Mom Kris

Kendall Jenner shows off her long legs in a pair of skinny jeans while stepping out for dinner on Sunday night (May 28) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 21-year-old model went to Nobu restaurant for sushi with her mom Kris Jenner.

Kendall‘s older sister Kim Kardashian‘s episode of Watch What Happens Live aired that night and she was asked to talk about the backlash Kendall received for the Pepsi commercial.

“She totally understood at the end of the day and she felt really awful for it,” Kim said. “She just wants to move on from it.”

“I think any time someone does anything they don’t have bad intentions—especially Kendall, who’s so sensitive,” she added. “She would never mean for anyone to perceive anything in a negative way.”