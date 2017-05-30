Lauryn Hill & Nas Announce Tour Dates for 2017!

Lauryn Hill and Nas are set to head out on tour together later this year and they just announced the dates!

The tour kicks off on September 7 in Chicago and will wrap up with a show in Vancouver on October 11.

Comedian Hannibal Buress will open the show for six dates and reggae singer Chronixx will open the other 11 shows.

Fans who attend the show will likely expect to hear Lauryn and Nas team up on their 1996 duet “If I Ruled the World (Imagine That).” This is the second time that they are going on tour together following their run in 2012.

Click inside for the tour dates…

September 7 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

September 8 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

September 10 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

September 12 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

September 14 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

September 15 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

September 20 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

September 22 – Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater

September 23 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

September 27 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

September 28 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory

September 30 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

October 3 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

October 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

October 7 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

October 10 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

October 11 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum