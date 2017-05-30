Lauryn Hill & Nas Announce Tour Dates for 2017!
Lauryn Hill and Nas are set to head out on tour together later this year and they just announced the dates!
The tour kicks off on September 7 in Chicago and will wrap up with a show in Vancouver on October 11.
Comedian Hannibal Buress will open the show for six dates and reggae singer Chronixx will open the other 11 shows.
Fans who attend the show will likely expect to hear Lauryn and Nas team up on their 1996 duet “If I Ruled the World (Imagine That).” This is the second time that they are going on tour together following their run in 2012.
September 7 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
September 8 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
September 10 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
September 12 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
September 14 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
September 15 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
September 20 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
September 22 – Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater
September 23 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
September 27 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
September 28 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory
September 30 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
October 3 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
October 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
October 7 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
October 10 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater
October 11 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum