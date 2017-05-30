Mariah Carey & Bryan Tanaka Jet to Napa For Holiday Weekend

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka jetted off for a romantic weekend in Northern California!

The rumored on-again couple headed to explore the vineyards on Monday (May 29) in Napa Valley, Calif.

Mariah took to her Instagram to share some cute photos from the trip, writing, “A beautiful experience at the vineyards in Napa Valley.”

While Mariah was enjoying the sights, her pup Cha Cha was well taken care of thanks to Wag, a dog walking app.

“Cha Cha‘s got her own app for ordering dog walkers on demand! Thanks @wag for the complimentary walks for life!” Mariah wrote.

