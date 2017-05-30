Mary Kay Letourneau Splits With Former Student Turned Husband Vili Fualaau

The teacher who married her student following an illicit affair is getting separated.

Mary Kay Letourneau and her former student Vili Fualaau have filed for separation following 12 years of marriage, according to People.

The couple’s affair began 21 years ago when Mary Kay was a 34-year-old mother of four and Vili was 12-year-old in her sixth grade class.

Following the affair, Mary Kay served seven and a half years in prison.

The couple married in 2005 after Mary Kay was released from prison and share two children.

