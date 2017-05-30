Top Stories
Darren Criss Strips Down on Set, Literally Wears Nothing

Darren Criss Strips Down on Set, Literally Wears Nothing

Kathy Griffin Apologizes for Bloody Trump Photo: 'I Went Too Far' (Video)

Kathy Griffin Apologizes for Bloody Trump Photo: 'I Went Too Far' (Video)

12-Year-Old Boy Tells Emotional Story Through Dance on 'America's Got Talent' (Video)

12-Year-Old Boy Tells Emotional Story Through Dance on 'America's Got Talent' (Video)

Daniel Craig Looks So Different in His New Movie!

Daniel Craig Looks So Different in His New Movie!

Tue, 30 May 2017 at 8:12 pm

Mary Kay Letourneau Splits With Former Student Turned Husband Vili Fualaau

Mary Kay Letourneau Splits With Former Student Turned Husband Vili Fualaau

The teacher who married her student following an illicit affair is getting separated.

Mary Kay Letourneau and her former student Vili Fualaau have filed for separation following 12 years of marriage, according to People.

The couple’s affair began 21 years ago when Mary Kay was a 34-year-old mother of four and Vili was 12-year-old in her sixth grade class.

Following the affair, Mary Kay served seven and a half years in prison.

The couple married in 2005 after Mary Kay was released from prison and share two children.

Click inside to watch a clip from their 20/20 interview…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Mary Kay Letourneau, Split, Vili Fualaau

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Find out why Tyler Hoechlin is suing his former landlord - TMZ
  • Ariana Grande's mom speaks out after Manchester attack - Just Jared Jr
  • 14 bombshells that Kim Kardashian revealed on WWHL - Wetpaint
  • Thousands pay tribute to JFK on his 100th birthday - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Here's how Robert Pattinson almost got fired from Twilight - Gossip Cop
  • Anna

    Extremely gross and disgusting. She groomed a child, even though she served her sentence, she didn’t learn anything from it since she ended up marrying him. Who’s to say she’s not currently after another child that’s around the age of 9-12? Hope this bitch rots in hell.