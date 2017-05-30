Top Stories
Derek Hough & Girlfriend Hayley Erbert Flaunt PDA at a Lake

Ariana Grande's Manchester Benefit Concert Has a Star-Studded Lineup!

Daniel Craig Looks So Different in His New Movie!

Tue, 30 May 2017 at 1:00 pm

Michael Nance Dead - 'Bachelorette' Contestant Dies at 31

Michael Nance, a contestant on season eight of The Bachelorette, has died at the young age of 31.

The former reality star vied for Emily Maynard‘s love on the ABC show. Michael was found dead on early Monday morning (May 29) at a residence in Texas.

“At this point it is not a suspicious death and the manner will be determined by the medical examiner,” a spokesperson for the Austin Police Department Homicide Unit in Texas told E! News.

Michael was pronounced dead at 2:54am, less than an hour after officers were called to check in on him.

We send our thoughts and condolences to Michael‘s loved ones during this difficult time.
Photos: ABC
