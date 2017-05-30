Millie Bobby Brown Auditioned For X-23 Role in 'Logan'

Millie Bobby Brown just revealed that she was up for the role opposite Hugh Jackman in Logan.

The 13-year-old actress auditioned for X-23, which eventually went to Dafne Keen.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Millie Bobby Brown

“I went for Logan, I went for the little girl. It meant so much for me,” Millie told Variety. “I was filming Stranger Things and I was like, This is going to be amazing, I’m gonna really prepare. I sat in my room reading the lines. Honestly, for me, I felt so — I felt an actor, in the audition room, hitting Hugh Jackman, and James Mangold sitting right in front of me.”

Millie said about Dafne, “I watched it, she was incredible.”

TELL JJ: Could you have pictured Millie in the role?