Tue, 30 May 2017 at 6:45 pm

Millie Bobby Brown Auditioned For X-23 Role in 'Logan'

Millie Bobby Brown Auditioned For X-23 Role in 'Logan'

Millie Bobby Brown just revealed that she was up for the role opposite Hugh Jackman in Logan.

The 13-year-old actress auditioned for X-23, which eventually went to Dafne Keen.

“I went for Logan, I went for the little girl. It meant so much for me,” Millie told Variety. “I was filming Stranger Things and I was like, This is going to be amazing, I’m gonna really prepare. I sat in my room reading the lines. Honestly, for me, I felt so — I felt an actor, in the audition room, hitting Hugh Jackman, and James Mangold sitting right in front of me.”

Millie said about Dafne, “I watched it, she was incredible.”

