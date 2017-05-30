Neil Patrick Harris Pens Sweet Birthday Note For Husband David Burtka

Neil Patrick Harris is celebrating husband David Burtka‘s birthday in the sweetest way!

The 43-year-old actor took to his Instagram to pen a touching note for his husband along with a sweet photo with their children.

“Happy Birthday, David. You’re the most glorious husband/father/person I’ve ever had the pleasure of knowing,” Neil wrote.

He added, “My love and appreciation for you is immeasurable. May this be your best year yet! xoxo”

Neil and Patrick have been married since 2014 and are parents to six-year-old twins Harper and Gideon.