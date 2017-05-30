Top Stories
Tue, 30 May 2017 at 2:47 pm

Olivia Newton-John Diagnosed with Breast Cancer

Olivia Newton-John has postponed her June 2017 concert dates after she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“The back pain that initially caused her to postpone the first half of her concert tour, has turned out to be breast cancer that has metastasized to the sacrum,” the 68-year-old Grease actress and singer’s rep said in a statement. “In addition to natural wellness therapies, Olivia will complete a short course of photon radiation therapy and is confident she will be back later in the year, better than ever, to celebrate her shows.”

Olivia previously postponed the first half of the tour, but she plans on continuing the tour later this year when she is better.

“I decided on my direction of therapies after consultation with my doctors and natural therapists and the medical team at my Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Melbourne, Australia,” Olivia added in a statement.

We wish Olivia the best while she undergoes treatment.
