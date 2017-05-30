Top Stories
Derek Hough &amp; Girlfriend Hayley Erbert Flaunt PDA at a Lake

Ariana Grande's Manchester Benefit Concert Has a Star-Studded Lineup!

Daniel Craig Looks So Different in His New Movie!

Tue, 30 May 2017 at 3:06 pm

Orlando Bloom Goes Shirtless in Short Shorts at the Beach

Orlando Bloom Goes Shirtless in Short Shorts at the Beach

Orlando Bloom puts his fit body on display while spending the day at the beach on Sunday (May 28) in Malibu, Calif.

The 40-year-old actor, whose movie Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales is now in theaters, wore his signature red short shorts for the fun in the sun. He was joined by some mystery women that afternoon.

That same day, Orly was spotted stepping out for breakfast with friends and he brought his adorable pup Mighty along for the meal.
  • Cool Boots

    Lol, at least he kept his pants on! He looks great!