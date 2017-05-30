Prince Harry Hosts Buckingham Palace Garden Party For Veterans

Prince Harry welcomed some very special veterans to Buckingham Palace!

The 32-year-old royal hosted his first palace garden party in honor of the Not Forgotten Association on Tuesday (May 30) in London, England.

The event helped to support the tri-service charity which provides entertainment, leisure and recreation for the serving wounded, injured or sick and for ex-service men and women with disabilities.

During the event, Harry met with veterans who will represent the U.K. at this year’s Invictus Games.

This was the first time Harry hosted the event, which has been thrown by Prince Andrew, Princess Anna and the Queen in the past.