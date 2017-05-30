Top Stories
Tue, 30 May 2017

Rebel Wilson Continues Court Battle Over Claims She Lied About Her Age

Rebel Wilson Continues Court Battle Over Claims She Lied About Her Age

Rebel Wilson is taking things to the Supreme Court!

The 37-year-old actress was spotted heading inside the court building on Tuesday (May 30) in Melbourne, Australia.

Rebel is currently in the middle of a court battle with Bauer Media, who Rebel says damaged her career by claiming she was lying about her age.

Bauer reportedly published an article claiming Rebel had been lying about her age while she says the comment she had offered was her standard, “a lady never tells.”

“To say any lady who doesn’t disclose her age…is a serial liar is a huge leap in logic,” Rebel said in court.

The trial is currently in its second week and will continue.

  • Moses

    Most actors lies about their age, height, weight ,height and sexualty

