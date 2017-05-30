Rita Ora Debuts New Song 'Girls' With Charli XCX - Listen Now!

Rita Ora has teamed up with her pal Charli XCX again!

The ladies debuted their brand new song “Girls” at BBC Radio 1′s 2017 Big Weekend concert.

“Nothing better then performing my brand new music and giving everyone a sneak peek of GIRLS with my favourite people ever!! Thank you @charli_xcx and @raye for making this so special and showing US GIRLS we stick together!! I love you!” Rita wrote on Instagram.

Charli wrote on her account, “BIG WEEKEND WAS SO MUCH FUN YESTERDAY!! Thank u so much 2 the girlzzzz @ritaora for having me and @raye for crushing it! This is one of Rita’s songs I have no idea when it’s coming out but I’m just happy to be a part of it coz it’s a great song and there’s nothing I love more than working with real down 2 earth people who are actually my genuine mates. So shout out to girl power!!! Also shout out @bbcradio1″

Watch Rita and Charli perform “Girls” below!



