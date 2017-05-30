Robert Pattinson Was Almost Fired During First 'Twilight' Movie!
Robert Pattinson almost wasn’t the star the hugely successful Twilight saga!
The 31-year-old actor just revealed that he almost got fired while filming the series’ first film.
During an interview with The NY Times, Robert admitted that he was a little bit rebellious and acted out on set.
But thankfully, his agents flew out to straighten him out.
“I didn’t have to kiss anybody’s” rear end ‘the entire time.’ I don’t think I did, anyway,” he explained.
Robert now says filming Twilight was “an amazing luxury” and it was “amazing luck, as well, to just have fallen into it with the group of people I worked with on it.”