Tue, 30 May 2017 at 8:46 pm

Robert Pattinson Was Almost Fired During First 'Twilight' Movie!

Robert Pattinson Was Almost Fired During First 'Twilight' Movie!

Robert Pattinson almost wasn’t the star the hugely successful Twilight saga!

The 31-year-old actor just revealed that he almost got fired while filming the series’ first film.

During an interview with The NY Times, Robert admitted that he was a little bit rebellious and acted out on set.

But thankfully, his agents flew out to straighten him out.

“I didn’t have to kiss anybody’s” rear end ‘the entire time.’ I don’t think I did, anyway,” he explained.

Robert now says filming Twilight was “an amazing luxury” and it was “amazing luck, as well, to just have fallen into it with the group of people I worked with on it.”
Photos: WENN
WENN
