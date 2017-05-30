Robin Wright & Sean Penn Land in NYC Together

It looks like Robin Wright and Sean Penn are still on good terms these days!

The 51-year-old actress and the 56-year-old actor were spotted arriving at JFK Airport together on Tuesday morning (May 30) in New York City.

Robin and Sean, who were married from 1996 to 2010, flew to the Big Apple together and got into the same car to leave the airport. See the photos and video now on TMZ.

It’s likely that the former couple are in town to visit their son Hopper, 23, who live in NYC.

The fifth season of Robin‘s series House of Cards was just added to Netflix today.