'The Bachelorette' Contestant's Girlfriend Shows Up, Rachel Sends Him Home (Spoilers)

Daniel Craig Looks So Different in His New Movie!

Tue, 30 May 2017 at 2:20 am

Sheryl Crow Says Her Sons Think She Is 'Super Corny'

Sheryl Crow is getting candid about her life in this new interview.

Here’s what the 55-year-old singer/songwriter had to share with Redbook magazine:

On the classic feel of her new album, Be Myself: “It’s absolutely, unapologetically a return. It’s fun— rockin’, groovin’. With my last record, I wound up spending too many nights away from my kids. I really missed out on things—and I hate that, you can’t get that time back. When I came out of that experience, I felt like, Okay, I want to make a record like I used to: just a couple people in the studio, boom.”

How her two boys turn her music into potty talk: “They take my songs and change them, like ‘Are You Strong Enough to Be My Butt?’ ‘All I Wanna Do Is Fart on You’ is a favorite. They’re super into potty talk. But seriously, I don’t think until this record they thought that much about my music.”

On what her boys think of her day job: “Seeing me work—while knowing that I’m not going away at night—helped them realize that playing music is actually my job. But they think I’m super corny. If I hung out with The Chainsmokers, then they would think I was cool.”

For more on Sheryl, visit RedbookMag.com.
