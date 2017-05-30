Top Stories
'The Bachelorette' Contestant's Girlfriend Shows Up, Rachel Sends Him Home (Spoilers)

Daniel Craig Looks So Different in His New Movie!

Sofia Boutella, Zoey Deutch, & More Lovely Ladies Cover The Edit's New 'Hollywood Heroines' Issue

There’s some major star power on the new “Hollywood Heroines” cover of The EDIT magazine.

Here’s what actresses Sofia Boutella, Zoey Deutch, and Sasha Lane, director Patty Jenkins, and producer Kimberly Steward had to share with the mag:

Sofia on working with Tom Cruise in The Mummy: “He’s so nurturing. When I got sick during pre-production, he sent me a care package with flowers and candles saying, ‘Get well soon.’ […] What a beautiful way to work.”

Zoey on getting star-struck: “I got a text from Robert De Niro: ‘How’s it going Zo, can’t wait to see you at Tribeca [Film Festival].’ I literally dropped my phone.”

Sasha on hanging out with Cara Delevingne at the Met Gala: “My friend Cara was holding up my dress while I peed and in walks Mary J. Blige. She said, ‘What’s up?’ I was like, ‘I love your music!’”

For more on these ladies, visit Net-A-Porter.com.
