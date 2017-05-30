Top Stories
Sofia Coppola Cast Colin Farrell Because Of His 'Bad Boy Thing'

Sofia Coppola Cast Colin Farrell Because Of His 'Bad Boy Thing'

Sofia Coppola is ready for her close-up on the new cover of WSJ. Magazine.

Here’s what The Beguiled director, and some of the stars she’s worked with, had to share:

Kirsten Dunst on Sofia’s movies being a tight-knit operation: “People are bringing their kids, [Sofia’s] own kids are saying, ‘Action!’ She sticks with what she wants, and she doesn’t waver. That’s really what matters from a director. When you see a Sofia movie, you know it’s a Sofia movie.”

Nicole Kidman on Sofia: “She’s so dignified and soft-spoken [but] she still gets everything done.”

Sofia on casting Colin Farrell: “He’s so charming and masculine. And he has a bad boy kind of thing.”

For more on Sofia, visit WSJ.com.
Photos: Steven Meisel / WSJ. Magazine
