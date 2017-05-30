Sofia Coppola Cast Colin Farrell Because Of His 'Bad Boy Thing'
Sofia Coppola is ready for her close-up on the new cover of WSJ. Magazine.
Here’s what The Beguiled director, and some of the stars she’s worked with, had to share:
Kirsten Dunst on Sofia’s movies being a tight-knit operation: “People are bringing their kids, [Sofia’s] own kids are saying, ‘Action!’ She sticks with what she wants, and she doesn’t waver. That’s really what matters from a director. When you see a Sofia movie, you know it’s a Sofia movie.”
Nicole Kidman on Sofia: “She’s so dignified and soft-spoken [but] she still gets everything done.”
Sofia on casting Colin Farrell: “He’s so charming and masculine. And he has a bad boy kind of thing.”
