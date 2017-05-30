Top Stories
Derek Hough &amp; Girlfriend Hayley Erbert Flaunt PDA at a Lake

Ariana Grande's Manchester Benefit Concert Has a Star-Studded Lineup!

Daniel Craig Looks So Different in His New Movie!

Tue, 30 May 2017 at 5:51 pm

'The Mummy' Cast Stops in Paris During Their World Tour

'The Mummy' Cast Stops in Paris During Their World Tour

Sofia Boutella, Tom Cruise, and Annabelle Wallis walk the red carpet together at the latest premiere of their movie The Mummy on Tuesday (May 30) at Le Grand Rex in Paris, France.

The cast has been traveling all around the world promoting the upcoming film alongside director Alex Kurtzman. They were all in Madrid on Monday and in Taiwan last week. The stop in London last canceled though due to the Manchester attack.

The Mummy hits theaters on June 9!

FYI: Tom is wearing an Ermenegildo Zegna Made to Measure suit, vest, and shirt. Sofia is wearing a Miu Miu gown. Annabelle is wearing a Prada gown.

20+ pictures inside of the cast of The Mummy in Paris…

