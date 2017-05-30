Top Stories
'The Bachelorette' Contestant's Girlfriend Shows Up, Rachel Sends Him Home (Spoilers)

Daniel Craig Looks So Different in His New Movie!

This 'America's Got Talent' Magic Audition Will Blow Your Mind

This 'America's Got Talent' Magic Audition Will Blow Your Mind

The new season of America’s Got Talent debuts tonight (May 30) and one of the awesome acts you can expect to see this season is magician Will Tsai!

The magic act’s audition was leaked online early and his incredible performance will absolutely blow your mind.

“I like flowers because they remind of how beautiful life is, but also very fragile. And that’s why every second counts. In the grand scheme of things, life happens in the blink of an eye. So for the next moments, don’t blink,” Will warned the crowd before making coins travel through thin air and disappear under white cards.

Watch the video below to be amazed!
Photos: NBC
