This Escape Artist's Audition on 'America's Got Talent' Will Make You Press Rewind (Video)

One of the auditions that blew us away on America’s Got Talent‘s first night was from escape artist Demian Aditya, whose performance made us press the rewind button to see what actually happened!

Demian was locked to the bottom of a cage that had many pounds of sand pouring down on him. This was only his second time performing the stunt and it’s such a dangerous act that he was literally risking his life.

Eventually, the weight of the sand made the ceiling above him collapse and men rushed to free him from the cage.

What the audience didn’t realize at first was that the man who smashed the glass to the cage was actually Demian! Watch the video to believe it for yourself.